Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street

Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place near 27th and Theresa Street at around 3:01 p.m.(Samantha Bernt)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place near 27th and Theresa Streets at around 3:01 p.m.

According to LPD, the motorcycle rider was injured with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A reporter on the scene said traffic is backed up significantly heading north on 27th Street.

This is an ongoing story, stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

