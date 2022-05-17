Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place near 27th and Theresa Streets at around 3:01 p.m.

According to LPD, the motorcycle rider was injured with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A reporter on the scene said traffic is backed up significantly heading north on 27th Street.

This is an ongoing story, stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.