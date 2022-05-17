Registration open for Nebraska Football Road Race

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Registration is now open for the 10th annual Nebraska Football Road Race and will be held Sunday, July 17 in Lincoln. The one-mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run will follow with an estimated start time of 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

The history of the Nebraska Football Road Race is directly tied to the inspirational relationship created in 2012 between former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead and pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman, who became famous as a 7-year-old by running for a 69-yard touchdown in the 2013 Spring Game.

Because of this relationship, the Nebraska football team has been committed to raising awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer research. More than $125,000 has been raised through the first nine road races.

Select players will participate in the one-mile Fun Run, and registrants will have opportunities to interact with the members of the Nebraska football team at the event. Additionally, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, there will be a DJ and raffle prizes to win.

Fans can register for the races by going to huskers.com/roadrace. Online registration is open until Saturday, July 16th at 6 p.m. CT. The entrance fee is $25 for the one-mile Fun Run and $30 for the 5K. On Wednesday, July 13th at 6 p.m., registration fees will increase by $10. Lastly, individuals can register in-person for a late registration fee of $50 for the 5K and $45 for the one-mile Fun Run the morning of the race.

Runners will also receive a commemorative race-day T-Shirt and Nebraska Football Road Race Bracelet. All proceeds will go directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

