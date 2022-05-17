LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will move into the central plains on Tuesday triggering showers and thunderstorms with some of the storms becoming severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. The showers and thunderstorms should end early Wednesday morning with partly to mostly sunny skies expected by Wednesday afternoon. More thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday.

Severe weather outlook on Tuesday indicates an enhanced risk for southeast Nebraska. Large hail 2 inches in diameter or greater, damaging winds up to 75 mph and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sunshine with a few scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday in the Lincoln area. The best chance for thunderstorms will be late this afternoon and evening with some of the storms becoming severe. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm temperatures expected Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Severe thunderstorms area possible through midnight. Lows in the lower 60s and a southeast wind becoming northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in Lincoln Thursday afternoon will be around 80 and a north breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Nice afternoon on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer on Thursday with the chance of more thunderstorms late in the day. It will be much cooler Friday through the weekend.

Warm temperatures through Thursday, much cooler for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

