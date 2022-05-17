Advertisement

Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society(Nebraska Humane Society)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from the local Humane Society.

The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says an unknown woman took a brown tabby domestic cat from a kennel at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The woman allegedly left the NHS campus with the cat in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact the NHS at 402-444-7800 and select option 1.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
58-year-old Matthew Tibbels pled guilty to one federal county of producing child pornography....
Lincoln man takes plea deal on child porn charges
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

Latest News

Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night
Weather Alert Day: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night
Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street
Steve Anderson, the voice of Fonner Park, died following a battle with cancer.
The voice of Fonner Park dies after battle with cancer
The Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is located at 6500 S. 70th Street in...
Capital Humane Society cuts puppy adoption fees in half this week