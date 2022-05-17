Advertisement

WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THONOTOSASSA,Fla. (WFTS) - Bodycamera video shows the moment a Florida woman who suffers from dementia was rescued by a police K-9 and its handler on Monday.

Candace Gray was located in a heavily wooded area near the Hillsborough River State Park.

“We didn’t know where to look. We had already been looking all over we couldn’t find her,” family member Dana Gray said.

Family says Candace Gray never made it home Saturday evening. She was walking from a family member’s house and became disoriented.

Deputies discovered Candace Gray the next morning about 250 feet from her home.

She had scratches and bruises and was airlifted out of the woods to a nearby elementary school then transported to a hospital.

“When you see her, you see how nearly unresponsive she is, how dehydrated she is that she lost her mobility and couldn’t even walk on her own accord,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “There’s no doubt in my mind there wasn’t much time left.”

Candace Gray remains hospitalized, but is expected to be just fine.

“I couldn’t thank each and every one of them, but I’d like to now, like to thank each one of them,” Dana Gray said.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
58-year-old Matthew Tibbels pled guilty to one federal county of producing child pornography....
Lincoln man takes plea deal on child porn charges
LSO is mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer Sacha who recently retired from service.
LSO retired K9 officer passes away

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence over GOP faces fresh tests
The BBB has issued a warning about scams targeting desperate parents looking for baby formula...
Parents should watch out for baby formula scams, BBB warns
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Elon Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
The BBB has issued a warning about scams targeting desperate parents looking for baby formula...
Parents should watch out for baby formula scams, BBB warns