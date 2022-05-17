Weather Alert Day: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A frontal boundary will combine with some upper-level energy to introduce a severe weather threat Tuesday into Tuesday night...

Thunderstorms capable of producing large hail...damaging winds...torrential rain...and even isolated tornadoes are expected to develop Tuesday night. Please stay “weather-aware” during this period. The timing and location of the greatest thunderstorm threats remain highly speculative...please monitor your local weather conditions heading into the evening hours...and have multiple ways of getting your severe weather information.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Much more pleasant weather is anticipated for Wednesday...with mainly dry conditions and warm temperatures. Thursday will be breezy and hot ahead of an approaching cold front...with possible thunderstorms along that boundary later Thursday and into Thursday night. Behind that front...it will turn much cooler as we head for the end of the work week and into the beginning of the upcoming weekend.

Lows tonight will head for the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will reach into the low-to-mid 80s as skies turn partly-to-mostly sunny.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will again fall into the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will turn quite warm once again with gusty south winds propelling our afternoon temperatures into the mid 80s-to-mid 90s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook goes form the lower 90s for highs on Thursday...down to the lower 60s for highs by Saturday...as the “seasons” continue to battle across America’s Heartland. Several additional small rain “chances” are int he forecast over the next week as well.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

