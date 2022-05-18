Charges filed in death of Phillips man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Criminal charges have been filed against an Aurora man in a fatal crash earlier this year on Highway 34.

Hamilton County Attorney Douglas D. Dexter announced Wednesday the filing of criminal charges in the March 29 death of Alex Sohl, 31, of Phillips.

Sohl was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 34 between Sunset Terrace and the Phillips spur shortly after 10 p.m.

Phillip Wiles, 49, has been charged in Hamilton County Court with failure to stop following a fatal accident, a class III felony and motor vehicle homicide, a class I misdemeanor.

Court documents reveal that Wiles told NSP that he was driving eastbound on Highway 34 when his vehicle struck what he believed was a deer. Later that night a friend told Wiles that he heard on scanner that a person had been hit on the highway. That’s when Wiles’ spouse called 911 to inform emergency services that her husband could have been involved in the accident on Hwy 34.

Dexter said neither alcohol nor drug use was involved in the accident.

Wiles is due in court on May 31 after he posted bond, which was 10% of $10,000.

