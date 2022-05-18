Advertisement

Lexington falls in Class B championship, Skutt wins third straight

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Class B boys state championship on Tuesday was a re-match of 2022. Lexington taking on Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Lexington went into the second half down 1-0. An early goal in the half by senior Ernesto VargasHernandez tied the game at one.

Skutt Catholic took down the Minuteman thanks to a late penalty kick from Aiden Trumm that gave the Skyhawks a 2-1 lead that they would hold on to, claiming their third straight Class B state title.

