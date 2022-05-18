Lincoln Emergency Communication Center looking for new dispatchers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When you dial 911 in Lancaster County, Lincoln’s Emergency Communications Center will take the call. The voice on the other end will relay your information to first responders, which allows them to better prepare for any type of situation.

Now, they’re looking for more people to take on the role.

“We’re the ones that are passing that information along, the entry point for the citizens to access the help they need,” Lincoln Emergency Communication Commander, Cpt. Ben Kopsa said. “It’s how we get to the responders quickly and safely and to the location to where they’re needed.”

It’s the job that’s heard and not seen, and with the responsibility that comes with it, Kopsa said it’s certainly one that makes a difference.

“You are able to walk out every single day knowing that you helped somebody,” Cpt. Kopsa said. “Whether that be the citizen calling, dispatching for the police department or even getting the firefighters notified that there’s an unsafe situation, it’s never the same it’s always something different.”

Just like every industry, they’re struggling to recruit new dispatchers.

Normally, the Lincoln Emergency Communication Center has eight to 14 employees at any point in time during the day, with a total of around 58 individuals. They’re currently seeking eight new dispatchers.

“The center has been operating for decades and we’ve never experienced any gaps in service,” Cpt. Kopsa said. “Anything that gets put in their way they’ve kept it open and they’ve been ready to answer the call.”

The center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. No matter the time, they’re always available in a person’s greatest moment of need.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, last year the call center received 472,035 calls, with 105,984 being emergency 911 calls. The remainder were non-emergency or administrative calls.

“Guiding people through what is most of the time the hardest days of those people’s lives,” Cpt. Kopsa said. “We help in so many ways behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t take into account and it’s an amazing thing to see.”

You can follow this link for more information on joining the team.

