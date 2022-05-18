Madison county man sentenced for financial exploitation of family member

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 50-year-old Jackson man was sentenced in Madison County District Court on Tuesday for financially exploiting his father.

Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Doug Janssen to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation. He also ordered Janssen to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Janssen had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device, a Class IV felony. Janssen faced a maximum of two years in prison. Janssen’s jail time could be waived if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

Janssen had served as the conservator of his father’s property while his father had been a resident of the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk. Between September 2015 and December 2018, Janssen converted $20,252.94 of his father’s money and credit for his own use. Janssen has repaid the money, which will go toward his father’s last expenses.

The matter was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Mark Collins.

