Advertisement

Madison county man sentenced for financial exploitation of family member

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 50-year-old Jackson man was sentenced in Madison County District Court on Tuesday for financially exploiting his father.

Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Doug Janssen to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation. He also ordered Janssen to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Janssen had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device, a Class IV felony. Janssen faced a maximum of two years in prison. Janssen’s jail time could be waived if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

Janssen had served as the conservator of his father’s property while his father had been a resident of the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk. Between September 2015 and December 2018, Janssen converted $20,252.94 of his father’s money and credit for his own use. Janssen has repaid the money, which will go toward his father’s last expenses.

The matter was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Mark Collins.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30
Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street
LPD arrests 4 people from Missouri after finding stolen Jeep, drugs & more

Latest News

MoPac will connect Nebraska's two largest cities by trail.
MoPac Trail expanding to Omaha
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Hot and breezy with a rain chance
Zoo news and doves
Zoo news and doves
Charges filed in death of Phillips man