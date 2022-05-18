MoPac Trail expanding to Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - $8.3 million for 8.3 miles. The MoPac Trail starts in east Lincoln and moves through several small towns. The trail ends in Murdock, but picks up 8.3 miles later in west Omaha.

“I know the price tag is a little puzzling, but when you think about having to create this from scratch, it’s easy to understand how it can add up quickly,” Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska said.

LB 1013 passed this legislative session to combine Nebraska’s two largest cities by trail. Harris said it will create a huge opportunity for economic investment and bicycle tourism for the small communities between. Harris also said this project unlocks a bigger picture, closing the gap in the Great American Rail Trail which strings together railway systems throughout the U.S.

Although this project has been in the works for more than three years, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’re going to have to find a route that is acceptable, and we’re well on our way to doing that, but it’s looking like we’re going to have to use some minimum maintenance roads, there’s culverts and a bridge or two that might have to be repaired,” Harris said.

No word on when the project will get underway, but they are excited to bridge this gap.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.