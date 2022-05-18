Advertisement

State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Tuesday, May 17)

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NSAA State Baseball Scoreboard

Tuesday, May 17

Class A:

Millard South 8, Millard West 6

Creighton Prep 7, Elkhorn South 6 (Elimination Game)

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 5 (Elimination Game)

Class B:

Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 3

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Elkhorn 2 (Elimination Game)

Skutt Catholic 8, Beatrice 7 (Elimination Game)

