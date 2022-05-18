State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Tuesday, May 17)
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NSAA State Baseball Scoreboard
Tuesday, May 17
Class A:
Millard South 8, Millard West 6
Creighton Prep 7, Elkhorn South 6 (Elimination Game)
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 5 (Elimination Game)
Class B:
Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 3
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Elkhorn 2 (Elimination Game)
Skutt Catholic 8, Beatrice 7 (Elimination Game)
