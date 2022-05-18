Advertisement

State Track and Field Championships begin

The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.(Kevin Sjuts)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Athletes in Class A&B schools compete Wednesday and Thursday and Class C&D schools compete Friday and Saturday.

10/11′s Kevin Sjuts will have highlights tonight on 10/11 NOW at 6 and 10. Follow @KevinSjuts on Twitter for updates on area athletes throughout the day.

State Track
Fan Guide
May 18-19 Class A&B Live Results
May 20-21 Class C&D Live Results

