State Track and Field Championships begin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Athletes in Class A&B schools compete Wednesday and Thursday and Class C&D schools compete Friday and Saturday.

10/11′s Kevin Sjuts will have highlights tonight on 10/11 NOW at 6 and 10. Follow @KevinSjuts on Twitter for updates on area athletes throughout the day.

UPSET! Lincoln Southwest’s Matt Rink defeats Sam Cappos & the field to win the Boys Class A Shot Put



⁦@lswathletics⁩ #nebpreps @1011_News pic.twitter.com/GxqCQvlK6B — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 18, 2022

Pius’ Jackson Kessler wins the boys high jump pic.twitter.com/ozwHGfHPtB — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.