State Track and Field Championships begin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Athletes in Class A&B schools compete Wednesday and Thursday and Class C&D schools compete Friday and Saturday.
10/11′s Kevin Sjuts will have highlights tonight on 10/11 NOW at 6 and 10. Follow @KevinSjuts on Twitter for updates on area athletes throughout the day.
