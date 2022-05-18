Stove fire causes $5,000 in damage to Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire in northwest Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.

According to LFR, the residents of a home in the Belmont neighborhood had a stove fire earlier in the day and thought they extinguished it, but heat from the fire had warmed wood members and burned floor joists.

When Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived, the residents had already evacuated. There was no smoke or flames seen from the outside, but thermal imaging showed high temperatures nearing 400 degrees above the stove.

The damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

