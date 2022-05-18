Advertisement

Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)
By WBAL
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new invention that may help make some meals less messy.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed “Tastee Tape.”

It’s an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps like burritos stay locked instead of falling all over your plate.

The tape is made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive, and it’s safe to eat.

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)

“Tastee Tape” is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in these photos to illustrate how it can be used.

The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren’t disclosing the tape’s formula.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30
Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street
LPD arrests 4 people from Missouri after finding stolen Jeep, drugs & more

Latest News

MoPac will connect Nebraska's two largest cities by trail.
MoPac Trail expanding to Omaha
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Hot and breezy with a rain chance
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man