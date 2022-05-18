Sunshine with warm temperatures expected on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move across the region on Wednesday bringing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Thursday will be breezy and hot with highs in the 90s. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms late on Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Decreasing clouds this morning in the Lincoln area and mild. Mostly sunny this afternoon and warm with highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm temperatures Wednesday Afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around 60 degrees. South wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures overnight across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Thursday with the afternoon high in the lower 90s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Hot and breezy for Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Much cooler conditions expected on Friday and Saturday with a small chance of rain. Highs only around 60 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. More showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday and the below average temperatures continuing.

Below average temperatures return by the end of the week and weekend. (1011 Weather)

