Advertisement

Sunshine with warm temperatures expected on Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny and warm
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move across the region on Wednesday bringing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Thursday will be breezy and hot with highs in the 90s. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms late on Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Decreasing clouds this morning in the Lincoln area and mild. Mostly sunny this afternoon and warm with highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm temperatures Wednesday Afternoon.
Warm temperatures Wednesday Afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around 60 degrees. South wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures overnight across Nebraska.
Mild temperatures overnight across Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Thursday with the afternoon high in the lower 90s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Hot and breezy for Thursday.
Hot and breezy for Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Much cooler conditions expected on Friday and Saturday with a small chance of rain. Highs only around 60 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. More showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday and the below average temperatures continuing.

Below average temperatures return by the end of the week and weekend.
Below average temperatures return by the end of the week and weekend.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30
LPD arrests 4 people from Missouri after finding stolen Jeep, drugs & more
Lincoln Police responded to a Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place...
Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street

Latest News

Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night
Weather Alert Day: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
10/11 Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday