Thursday Forecast: Hot and breezy with a rain chance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a warm Wednesday, the warming trend continues Thursday with well above average high temperatures. Much cooler temperatures return for Friday and this weekend. There are several decent chances for rain in the next seven days.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and breezy. High temperatures should be in the low to mid 90s for much of the area. Winds look to be south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A cold front arrives late in the afternoon and moves through the area during the evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms may develop along the front in the evening. There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain with the best chance in Northeast Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Northeast Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Northeast Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, much cooler and breezy. High temperatures should be in the mid 50s to low 70s with the warmest temperatures in Southeast Nebraska. Winds look to be north and northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There is a small chance of rain very early and then again late.

Well below average temperatures will continue this weekend. There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain Saturday. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and dry.

Below average temperatures and more rain chances are in the forecast for the first half of next week.

