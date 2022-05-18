Advertisement

Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey

Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey.(Julie Bain)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest Near Halsey.

District Ranger Julie Bain said five fires were started in the forest by lightning strikes at around 9 p.m. Monday. Crews were able to put out the fires. However, two of the fires re-ignited Tuesday afternoon. One is now under control, the other is still burning.

So far, the fires have destroyed between 15 to 50 acres. The Whitetail Campground and the ATV trails are closed.

Structures or private property are not at risk at this time.

Bain said although the area recently received three inches of rain, it hasn’t been enough to recover from the ongoing dry conditions.

Forest officials the smell of smoke could make its way into the are. They plan to have a debrief at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

