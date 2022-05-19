Advertisement

Additional resources called to assist with wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.(Julie Bain)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

The Bessey Ranger District said the Road 201 East Fire has now grown to 1,489 acres. Crews worked all night to get the fire under control, but have been unsuccessful. There is a Red Flag Warning in the area and 35 mph wind gusts will be a primary concern for firefighters.

Additional resources are on the way to help with helicopter and air drop operations.

Crews are hopeful that the cooler weather and rain forecasted this weekend will help in their efforts.

Officials have closed the forest through the weekend. They will reevaluate on Monday. Memorial Day weekend is still in question. However, they hope to learn more after this weekend.

They are also asking ranchers to hold off turning their cattle over to pasture for now.

Wildfire in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest.
Wildfire in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest.(Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands)

