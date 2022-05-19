Advertisement

Brett Eldredge to headline Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening in Omaha

Brett Eldredge coming to Mizner Park Amphitheatre Oct. 19
Brett Eldredge is coming to Omaha in July.(tcw-wflx)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music star Brett Eldredge will help Omaha celebrate the reopening of Gene Leahy Mall this summer.

The concert is set for the night of Saturday, July 2 — the second of a four-day celebration, Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority officials said in their RiverFront announcement Thursday morning.

The RiverFront will open at 5 p.m., with the concert set to start at 8 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion. The Country Music Awards nominee will be joined by American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina.

