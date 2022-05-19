Cornhuskers depart for NCAA Stillwater Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team is set to make its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Huskers will face North Texas in game one on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT) at Cowgirl Stadium.

Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required).

Tickets are available at http://okstate.com/ncaasoftball. The Huskers will face North Texas (35-14) in game one of the NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Mean Green received an automatic bid to their first NCAA Tournament after claiming the CUSA Tournament title. UNT had five players receive all-conference honors from the CUSA for their performances throughout the year.

No. 7 Oklahoma State (41-12) received an automatic bid after claiming the Big 12 Tournament title, winning over No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, in eight innings. This marks the third consecutive season in which the Cowgirls earned the right to host an NCAA Regional and the second straight season in which OSU secured a top-eight national seed.

Oklahoma State will face Fordham (30-20) who also received an automatic bid after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament title. This marks the Rams 10th trip to the NCAA Tournament and first appearance since 2019.

