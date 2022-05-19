DeFrand breaks state record in 100-meter dash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand capped her historic high school track and field career fittingly on Thursday. DeFrand claimed another record by running the 100-meter dash in :11.64 seconds. Its the fastest time in Nebraska high school history and is also an NSAA meet record.

DeFrand goes back-to-back as a state champion in the 100-meter dash. She’s a Florida State signee, who also anchored the Links’ gold-medal winning 4-by-100 meter relay.

