Advertisement

DeFrand breaks state record in 100-meter dash

Dajaz DeFrand wins the 100-meter dash at the Harold Scott Invite.
Dajaz DeFrand wins the 100-meter dash at the Harold Scott Invite.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand capped her historic high school track and field career fittingly on Thursday. DeFrand claimed another record by running the 100-meter dash in :11.64 seconds. Its the fastest time in Nebraska high school history and is also an NSAA meet record.

DeFrand goes back-to-back as a state champion in the 100-meter dash. She’s a Florida State signee, who also anchored the Links’ gold-medal winning 4-by-100 meter relay.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation
Lincoln Southwest High School
LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats
Man who killed Lincoln teen sentenced to 90-140 years
Charges filed in death of Phillips man
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

Latest News

The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Day 2 of State Track and Field Championships
Nebraska Shrine Bowl players during 2021 game in Kearney.
64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl set for June 4
The NSAA State Track and Field Championships are May 18-21 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Highlights from Day 1 of State Track and Field Championships
Highlights and scores from Wednesday's games at the 2022 NSAA State Baseball Tournament.
State Baseball: Highlights & Scores (Wednesday, May 18)