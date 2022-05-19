Friday Forecast: Much cooler and breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very warm Thursday, Friday and this weekend will be much cooler. Below average temperatures will likely continue through the first half of next week. There are some decent chances of rain late this week and early next week.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 70s. The warmest temperatures are going to be in Southeast Nebraska. Winds look to be north and northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There could be isolated showers early Friday.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A better chance of rain develops Friday night and continues into Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. It could be just cold enough in Western Nebraska late Friday night into early Saturday morning that some snow mixes in with the rain. Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a 20 to 40% chance of rain. The best chance of rain will be in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s which is well below average for late May. It could be a bit breezy with north winds at 8 to 18 mph. Be aware that Sunday morning low temperatures look to be in the 30s for much of the area so there could be some areas of frost. Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Well below average temperatures will continue Monday and Tuesday with a decent chance of rain both days due to another disturbance moving through the area. Warmer and closer to average temperatures should return the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.