Hastings man killed in car-semi collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., HPD said 71-year-old Frank Larson failed to yield the right of way when entering the intersection of Highway 6 and Technical Boulevard. That’s when an eastbound semi crashed into Larson. The driver of the semi was uninjured, and this is an ongoing investigation as a reconstruction of the crash is being completed.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. Highway 6 was closed down for about three hours before being re-opened to through traffic.

