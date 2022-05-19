Advertisement

Hastings man killed in car-semi collision

By Spencer Schubert
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., HPD said 71-year-old Frank Larson failed to yield the right of way when entering the intersection of Highway 6 and Technical Boulevard. That’s when an eastbound semi crashed into Larson. The driver of the semi was uninjured, and this is an ongoing investigation as a reconstruction of the crash is being completed.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. Highway 6 was closed down for about three hours before being re-opened to through traffic.

