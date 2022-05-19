Hot and breezy with a few thunderstorms Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures on Thursday will soar into the 90s out ahead of cold front across much of Nebraska. As the cold front moves into eastern Nebraska late this afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms may develop with an isolated severe storm possible. Once the cold front moves through Nebraska, much cooler air will filter into Nebraska. Below average temperatures expected Friday through the weekend.

There will be a small chance of isolated severe thunderstorms this evening in extreme eastern Nebraska.

Marginal risk for severe weather in eastern Nebraska this evening. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot Thursday with the high mid 90s with a south-southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Hot and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening into early Friday morning. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Mostly cloudy with the lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph.

Cooler temperatures Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning and cool. Partly sunny in the afternoon and it will be much cooler with the high in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Much cooler on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and it will be on the chilly side with the high only in the mid 50s. North wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chilly and breezy Saturday (1011 Weather)

More sunshine expected on Sunday and not as cold. More showers possible Monday and Tuesday and the well below average temperatures will continue.

After a hot Thursday, temperatures will be well below average at least through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

