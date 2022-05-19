Advertisement

Increase in COVID cases prompts mask requirement at two LPS elementary schools

(Pexels)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - School is almost out for the year, but a recent spike in COVID cases has prompted a mask requirement at two LPS elementary schools.

Lincoln Public Schools said there have been a high number of cases this past week at Eastridge and Zeman Elementary Schools.

An email went out to parents saying that all students, staff and visitors at those two schools are now required to wear masks indoors at school or for school events until the end of the school year, which is May 25.

LPS told parents if their child has any symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat to keep them home.

Read the 2021-2022 LPS Safe Return to School Plan

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from low yellow to mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from low yellow to mid-yellow.(MGN / LLCHD)

