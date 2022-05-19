Lincoln Police block off area of 28th and F for ‘active investigation’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of 28th and F Streets in south Lincoln was blocked off with police tape, amid a large police presence at the scene.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to the area, just before 7 a.m.

A 10/11 reporter on the scene said officers referred to the scene as an “active investigation,” as an ambulance left the area.

The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police officers. (KOLN)

Few other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.