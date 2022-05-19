Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals expands Lincoln campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 1958, patients nationwide have come to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln for groundbreaking treatments. They handle complex brain, spine, stroke and neurological cases which led to their $57 million, 112,000 square foot expansion.

Dr. Paul Dongilli Jr., Madonna’s President and CEO, says “This project recognizes a huge milestone in Madonna’s history.”

The addition replaces 59 patient rooms that no longer meet the standards of patients, their families and Madonna’s staff. There’s a larger outpatient space and a new cafeteria. This expansion will be open to patients on June 1, 2022.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says, “By building a warm healing environment for patients and their families, Madonna really enhances its reputation for world class care.”

Dongilli says they saw the problems in small rooms with small doors, and lack of room for guests, but after Omaha’s Madonna Campus was complete, they knew they needed a bigger space.

Madonna’s staff have been working for over a year and are excited to put their news ideas for this new space into action.

Terasa Farlin, the Vice President of Patient Care says, “We see all types of traumatic illness and disease, and we are very creative and adaptive with all the work that we do, and moving into this expansion, and into these larger rooms allows us to be even more creative and take it a step further for patient independence.”

Governor Ricketts also proclaimed May 19, 2022 as Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Day.

