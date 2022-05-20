Big cool down for Friday and the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska with much cooler air in its wake. Chilly temperatures expected on Saturday along with a chance of scattered showers. More sunshine is expected on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cool.

Mostly cloudy skies, breezy and cool Friday morning. Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler this afternoon with the highs around 70 and a north to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Much cooler temperatures expected Friday. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds Friday night with a few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s with a north wind continuing 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures expected Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon, breezy and chilly. Highs in the upper 50s and a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be around 20 degrees below average on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies and not as cool, but temperatures will still be about 10 degrees cooler than average. Highs in the upper 60s.

Not as cool on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

The cool temperatures will continue into next week with a chance of showers Monday through Wednesday. Warmer temperatures expected by late next week.

Below average temperatures at least through Wednesday with some rain chances. (1011 Weather)

