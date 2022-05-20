Cool this weekend with a rain chance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well below average temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend. Rain will be possible for the first half. It remains cool with more rain chances early next week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, chilly (for late May) and a bit breezy. There is a 30 to 40% chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 to 30% chance in the afternoon. High temperatures look to be in the 50s which is about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Winds should be north-northwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

High pressure will build into the area Saturday night and remain in the area for much of Sunday. This means decreasing clouds Saturday night so that after midnight it will likely be mostly clear to clear. Sunday should be mostly sunny to sunny. It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the 30s. Areas of frost are likely and some locations could get to and below the freezing mark (32°). If you have any sensitive plants, you will want to protect them late Saturday night into Sunday morning. High temperatures Sunday look to be in the 60s.

Sunday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Clouds will increase Sunday night and there will be a chance of rain Monday as another disturbance moves through the area. More rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Below average temperatures likely hang around through Wednesday. A change in the weather pattern looks to develop for the second half of next week. An upper level ridge may build into the area. This would mean warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

