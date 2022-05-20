Advertisement

COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Available for 5- to 11-Year-Olds at Select Hy-vee Locations

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 20, 2022
Federal health officials gave final approval to use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old on Tuesday.(WFIE)

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations for 5- to 11-year-olds at least 5 months after their second dose.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised pediatric patients may also receive a booster dose at least 3 months after their additional dose.

In order to create a more kid-centric environment, Hy-Vee operates pharmacy hubs that are dedicated to only administering the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during select times by appointment only. Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their appointment. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

