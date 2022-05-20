Good Life Fitness Challenge donates $1,000 to Lincoln Food Bank
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 100 people in the Capital City are being recognized for their fitness accomplishments and they’re helping a local charity in the process.
Good Life Fitness celebrated those who competed in the Shred Transformation Thursday night. It was an 8-week challenge that measured weight loss, body fat percentage and muscle gained. Each pound lost equaled a dollar in donations to the back-pack program at the Lincoln Food Bank. There were more than 150 people who competed. As a group, they lost 1,000 pounds.
Good Life Fitness has been doing this challenge for 12 years. This year’s turnout was the largest they’ve had.
