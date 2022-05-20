Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

5th Annual James Arthur Vineyards Uncorked Festival

The 5th Annual Uncorked Festival is going to be full of events that you won’t want to miss. Over the course of the festival, there will be a comedian, a cornhole tournament, live music, a vendor show and more.

Friday 12-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-6 p.m.; Various prices

More info: HERE

City Impact 25th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 25 years of impact in Lincoln and beyond! Since 1997, City Impact has walked with under-resourced youth in Lincoln, launching leaders into our community. The celebration will have music, food trucks, activities and more.

Friday 5-8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Telegraph District Block Party

It’s a block party and everyone is welcome. Come and check out all the activities and find out what the Telegraph District has to offer. There will be food trucks, adult beverages, live music, carnival games, prizes, local business vendors and organizations, large equipment displays and bounce house inflatables. Visit their webpage for a full list of participating vendors. You don’t want to miss it!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Sunday Farmers’ Market At College View

This event is for people who love food! Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View has over 45 vendors and a generous selection of locally produced fruit and vegetables, farmstead cheeses, breads, plants, farm fresh eggs, pastured meats, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies and so much more.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Nebraska Brass Presents Pops Goes The Brass - Lighthearted Adventure

Join the Nebraska Brass for their final performance of the season! The concert will feature works such as John Fucik’s Entrance of the Gladiators, Percy Grainger’s Shepherd’s Hey, Gioachino Rossini’s William Tell Overture and more. Featuring Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Adults: $18, Seniors (65+): $15, Students/Youth: Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.