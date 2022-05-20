Advertisement

Huskers lose to Michigan State, Big Ten Tournament chances lessen

Highlights and interviews from Nebraska's 4-1 loss to Michigan State.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Nebraska threatened in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t rally to plate the tying run, as the Huskers suffered a 4-1 loss vs. Michigan State at Hawks Field on Thursday night.

With Minnesota’s 15-14 win vs. Northwestern tonight, Nebraska still has a path to the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha. The Huskers must win the next two against the Spartans and need Maryland to sweep Purdue to secure the final spot.

Nebraska (21-30, 8-14 Big Ten) had one run on eight hits and an error, while the Spartans (24-28, 8-14 Big Ten) totaled four runs on 10 hits. Starter Jackson Brockett fell to 0-1 on the season, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out a pair in three innings. Shay Schanaman pitched the final six innings, surrendering an unearned run on six hits with six strikeouts.

Cam Chick had a team-high two hits, while Garrett Anglim, Griffin Everitt, Colby Gomes, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes had one hit apiece.

Nebraska and Michigan State continue the series tomorrow night at Hawks Field. First pitch is set for 6:32 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media.

