Lincoln East falls to Millard West, season ends short of Class A Finals

Lincoln East loses to Millard West, 4-3, at the State Baseball Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East twice held a lead against Millard West at Tal Anderson Field on Thursday. But each time the Wildcats came back.

Millard West’s Dylan Driessen delivered a go-ahead 2 RBI double in the 5th inning, and the Spartans were unable to push across the tying run late in the game, ending Lincoln East’s season. The Spartans finish one game shy of the Class A Finals. East compiled an impressive 26-5 record.

