Advertisement

Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of a man killed Thursday morning at his home near 28th and F Streets.

LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed during a fight.

“It may have been a disagreement over property,” Stille said.

Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two men fighting around 6:30 a.m. Police said Jones was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

LPD said shortly after the incident, a Lancaster County Deputy observed suspects getting into two different vehicles at the U-Suds Laundromat on South 27th Street between Randolph and Capitol Parkway. Traffic stops on both vehicles were conducted and five people were contacted.

Thirty-two-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Twenty-five-year-old Micah Berggren was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

“We consulted with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and that was the recommended charge,” Stille said.

According to LPD, the people arrested and the victim knew each other.

LPD said they recovered a couple blunt objects at the scene that may have been used in the fight. have An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Micah Berggren was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.(Lincoln Police)
The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police...
The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police officers.(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation
Increase in COVID cases prompts mask requirement at two LPS elementary schools
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Erin Spilker, former LPD officer, is suing the city alleging harassment, discrimination, sexual...
City wants former Lincoln Police Officer’s case dismissed
Crews continue to battle a wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
Additional resources called to assist with wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

Latest News

“Seat belts save lives, it’s a two-second action that greatly increases the safety factor when...
Law enforcement encourage safe driving over summer
American Craft Beer Week: First ever PourFest supporting local Nebraska companies
Ring-necked doves
Ring-necked doves from the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Good News Friday 5-20-22
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning