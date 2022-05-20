Mental wellness program expanding to Seward County schools this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The phrase “it’s ok to not be ok” is heard a lot when discussing mental health. Three Nebraska county schools are backing that phrase by bringing a mental health and wellness program into their schools starting this fall.

The “Wellness 4ALL” program started back in 2017 at Educational Service Unit (ESU) 5. That includes schools like Beatrice, Tri-County, Freeman, Diller-Odell and Thayer Central. Thanks to a new partnership from a hospital, this program is expanding to Seward county schools, which are part of ESU6.

There are four pillars in the “Wellness 4ALL” program; student well-being, educator well-being, professional development, and climate and culture. Those in ESU5 are five years strong into this program. Now those in Milford, Seward and Centennial want in.

“We meet regularly and talk about things in our districts and mental health always comes up when we meet as a district,” said Kevin Wingard, the superintendent of Milford Public Schools.

“The big thing we were excited about at Centennial schools is how their program is proactive instead of letting something build and build,” said Seth Ford, the Centennial Public Schools superintendent.

The Seward County schools include more than 2,700 students. These schools’ administrators said they’ve seen an increased demand for mental health services as anxiety and depression numbers rise.

“Certainly more anxiety and depression then we’ve ever encountered,” said Matt Dominy, the director of curriculum at Seward Public Schools. “So this partnership really ensures that students and staff are able to get that immediate support and help.”

The Memorial Health Care System is providing funds to expand “Wellness 4ALL” into Seward county schools. It’s a three-year agreement, but they’re hopeful to exceed that.

“This past year, mental health became the No. 1 priority for our county and the area we serve,” said Mallory Gibreal, the director of service development at Memorial Health Care Systems.

These three schools will receive support from three licensed mental health practitioners. They’ll help students and staff set goals, create healthy boundaries, and help empower administrators.

“We travel around so we can access all these schools,” said Cole Stark, a mental wellness expert with ESU5. “Our teachers and faculties are trained, but it’s difficult for them, too, and it’s nice to have a ready-made team and we’re here to really help you.”

Education professionals said that schools provide a natural setting for mental health prevention and treatment services. They add students who need support are 21% more likely to access that care in a school setting.

