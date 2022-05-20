Advertisement

Nebraska achieves record-high employment

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nebraska’s preliminary employment for April 2022 reached an all-time high of 1,040,325. This means nearly 22,000 more Nebraskans are working now than prior to the pandemic (February 2020). Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%. That’s tied for the lowest rate ever achieved by any state.

“We saw record-setting State revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans. There’s never been a better time to be a graduate looking to start a career in the Good Life.”

Nebraska leads the nation in per capita employment, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working. That compares with a national rate of 60 out of 100 adults employed.

Nebraska’s Employment Statistics for April 2022 (Preliminary)

  • Unemployment Rate: 1.9%
  • #1 in the nation (tied with Utah)
  • Lowest unemployment rate in Nebraska’s history; tied for the lowest unemployment rate of any state at any time in history
  • Labor Force Participation: 69.9%
  • #1 in the nation
  • Employment-to-Population Ratio: 68.6%
  • #1 in the nation

