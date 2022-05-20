Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation
Lincoln Southwest High School
LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats
Man who killed Lincoln teen sentenced to 90-140 years
Charges filed in death of Phillips man
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

Latest News

More than 100 people in the Capital City are being recognized for their fitness accomplishments...
Good Life Fitness Challenge donates $1,000 to Lincoln Food Bank
“Seat belts save lives, it’s a two-second action that greatly increases the safety factor when...
Law enforcement prepares to kick-off ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Three Nebraska county schools are bringing a mental health and wellness program into their...
Mental wellness program expanding to Seward County schools this fall
Wellness 4ALL program expanded to Seward County schools
Wellness 4ALL program expanded to Seward County schools