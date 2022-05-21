Gunshots reported in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded to a report of gunshots fired near the 6600 block of Kearney Avenue on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called at around 1:41 a.m. after a resident in the area reported eight to 10 gunshots. When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.

As of this time, no damage was found due to the shooting.

LPD is currently investigating this incident. Stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest information.

LPD doesn’t believe this incident is connected with the downtown shooting on Saturday.

