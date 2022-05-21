Huskers shut out Mean Green in game one of NCAA Regionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Behind senior pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, the Nebraska softball team (41-14) picked up the win in game one of the NCAA Stillwater Regional over North Texas. Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined for the shutout in the circle. Ferrell (20-6) earned the win while Wallace claimed her fourth save of the season. Ferrell pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two hits while striking out six batters.

Wallace pitched the final 1.2 innings, holding the Mean Green to one hit. Ashley Peters (19-7) recorded the loss while North Texas moved to 35-15 on the year. Peters pitched 3.2 innings, giving up five hits and three runs. Cam Ybarra led the offense, finishing the day 2-for-3. Mya Felder and Kaylin Kinney each added an RBI.

The Huskers took an early lead in the bottom of the first. Billie Andrews led off with a walk followed by a single to left field from Ybarra to put runners on first and second. Sydney Gray reached on a fielder’s choice and an error by the shortstop allowed Andrews to score while Ybarra and Gray to advance to second and third. Felder grounded out to second, but Ybarra scored to give the Huskers a 2-0 lead. The Mean Green reached scoring position in the top of the third inning.

With one out, a double to left field put a runner on second, but UNT was unable to capitalize and the Huskers went into the bottom of the third ahead, 2-0. Nebraska worked out of a lead-off triple in the top of the fourth. With a runner on third, a fly out, line out and strikeout held North Texas scoreless through four innings.

The Huskers added another run in the bottom of the fourth. Peyton Glatter doubled to left field. A single to left field from Kaylin Kinney, scored Brooke Andrews, who was pinch running for Glatter. NU extended its lead to 3-0. In the top of the six, a lead off walk put a North Texas runner at first. With one out, Courtney Wallace came in to pitch.

A single to left field put a runner in scoring position, but a double play got the Huskers out of the inning. Nebraska held the Mean Green scoreless through seven and recorded the 3-0 victory. The Huskers return to action tomorrow, May 21, at 1 p.m. (CT) against the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma State and Fordham. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. Game Notes

Olivia Ferrell earned her 20th win of the season. This marks the first time a Husker has reached 20 wins in the circle since Kaylan Jablonski finished with a 21-14 record in 2018.

Courtney Wallace earned her fourth save of the season. This is tied for 10th-most in a season in Nebraska history.

NU moves to 41-14 on the year. The last time Nebraska reached 40 wins was in 2014 when the Huskers finished the season 44-18.

