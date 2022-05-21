Advertisement

Lincoln Airport teams up with Josh the Otter for drive-in movie event

Around 1,000 people showed up to watch Finding Nemo and support the water safety organization
On Friday, Josh the Otter and the Lincoln Airport teamed up for a fun event.
By Kennedy Stowater
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -May is National Water Safety Month. On Friday, Josh the Otter and the Lincoln Airport teamed up for a fun event.

Josh the Otter is an organization that teaches kids and their parents the importance of water safety. Rachel Barth, with the Lincoln Airport, reached out to the organization to have a drive-in movie night.

Friday’s event included food vendors, a dance performance by Luxe Dance Academy and a showing of Finding Nemo. About 1,000 attended.

”Most of it is just understanding the statistics and knowing that you can’t take your eyes off children when they’re around water because it can happen so quickly, and also encouraging them to know how to swim,” said Blake Collingsworth, Josh the Otter Founder, “Swimming is really the only sport that you can learn that has a life saving effect to it.”

Proceeds from a freewill donation are going towards scholarships for children in low-income families to get swimming lessons.

The airport will hold more drive-in movies this summer. The next one is June 17. They’ll be showing The Goonies.

