Advertisement

Lincoln building renovated to honor Chief Standing Bear

The Executive building will be known as Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building in July
The muralist, Sarah Harris, painting some of the points of Chief Standing Bear’s life.
The muralist, Sarah Harris, painting some of the points of Chief Standing Bear’s life.(10/11 NOW)
By Kennedy Stowater
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This legislative session, State Senator Tom Brewer introduced a resolution, at Governor Rickett’s request, which lawmakers approved to dedicate a building in the Capital City after a historic Nebraska figure.

Right across from the Capitol is the Executive Building, and this summer it will be getting a new look and a new name. It will be renamed Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building. It is being renovated to honor Chief Standing Bear, a bust of the iconic figure created by Benjamin Victor, will be located outside, while the entrance will hold a 21-and-a-half by seven-and-a-half foot mural.

Victor helped find the muralist, Sarah Harris, to paint some of the highest and lowest points of Chief Standing Bear’s life.

“I came to the committee with a mock up of a sketch,” Harris said, “Of what I thought could be after collaborating with Benjamin on what we wanted to show of Chief Standing Bear’s life and it was accepted and we moved forward.”

Harris is from Idaho and has painted murals only in her home state, but she said this is the most solemn and powerful mural she’s ever created.

It will be finished in about a week and a half, but the full dedication and unveiling will be July 13.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation
Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide
Increase in COVID cases prompts mask requirement at two LPS elementary schools
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the...
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job in his hometown
Erin Spilker, former LPD officer, is suing the city alleging harassment, discrimination, sexual...
City wants former Lincoln Police Officer’s case dismissed

Latest News

On Friday, Josh the Otter and the Lincoln Airport teamed up for a fun event.
Lincoln Airport teams up with Josh the Otter for drive-in movie event
The real-estate market in Lincoln has been a strong seller’s market for years now. Because of...
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office waits to revalue some property
Saturday High Temperatures
Cool this weekend with a rain chance
Happenings at Niobrara National Scenic River
Happenings at Niobrara National Scenic River