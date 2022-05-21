Lincoln building renovated to honor Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This legislative session, State Senator Tom Brewer introduced a resolution, at Governor Rickett’s request, which lawmakers approved to dedicate a building in the Capital City after a historic Nebraska figure.

Right across from the Capitol is the Executive Building, and this summer it will be getting a new look and a new name. It will be renamed Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building. It is being renovated to honor Chief Standing Bear, a bust of the iconic figure created by Benjamin Victor, will be located outside, while the entrance will hold a 21-and-a-half by seven-and-a-half foot mural.

Victor helped find the muralist, Sarah Harris, to paint some of the highest and lowest points of Chief Standing Bear’s life.

“I came to the committee with a mock up of a sketch,” Harris said, “Of what I thought could be after collaborating with Benjamin on what we wanted to show of Chief Standing Bear’s life and it was accepted and we moved forward.”

Harris is from Idaho and has painted murals only in her home state, but she said this is the most solemn and powerful mural she’s ever created.

It will be finished in about a week and a half, but the full dedication and unveiling will be July 13.

