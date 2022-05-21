Advertisement

LPD: Gunman fires into crowd of people early Saturday morning

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 12th and O Streets. Details are limited, but police told 10/11 NOW at the scene that a gunman fired several shots into a crowd, injuring multiple people.

Right now, it’s unclear clear how many people have been shot and/or hospitalized, as well as the extent of their injuries.

LPD is processing the scene between 11th & 12th Streets, as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide
Woods Park pool
Parks department announces modified pool hours due to staff shortages
Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation
Increase in COVID cases prompts mask requirement at two LPS elementary schools
Apple House Market ready for visitors

Latest News

Waverly baseball falls in Class B championship
Waverly baseball falls in Class B State Championship
On Friday, Josh the Otter and the Lincoln Airport teamed up for a fun event.
Lincoln Airport teams up with Josh the Otter for drive-in movie event
The muralist, Sarah Harris, painting some of the points of Chief Standing Bear’s life.
Lincoln building renovated to honor Chief Standing Bear
The real-estate market in Lincoln has been a strong seller’s market for years now. Because of...
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office waits to revalue some property