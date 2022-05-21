LPD: Gunman fires into crowd of people early Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. at 12th and O Streets. Details are limited, but police told 10/11 NOW at the scene that a gunman fired several shots into a crowd, injuring multiple people.

Right now, it’s unclear clear how many people have been shot and/or hospitalized, as well as the extent of their injuries.

LPD is processing the scene between 11th & 12th Streets, as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O Streets. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

