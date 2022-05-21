Advertisement

LPD searching for missing 13-year-old

13-year-old Jacobi Jensen
13-year-old Jacobi Jensen(Lincoln Police)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

LPD says Jacobi Jensen was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of 40th and F Streets. Police say he was leaving home to walk to a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen since.

“He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, black pants with white stripe, and possibly sunglasses,” LPD said in an early Saturday morning tweet.

Anyone who sees Jacobi, or knows where he might be, should call 9-1-1 or 402-441-6000.

