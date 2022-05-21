LPD searching for missing 13-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

LPD says Jacobi Jensen was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of 40th and F Streets. Police say he was leaving home to walk to a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen since.

“He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, black pants with white stripe, and possibly sunglasses,” LPD said in an early Saturday morning tweet.

Anyone who sees Jacobi, or knows where he might be, should call 9-1-1 or 402-441-6000.

We are looking for 13 year old Jacobi Jensen. He left home to walk to a friend’s house yesterday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, black pants with white stripe, and possibly sunglasses. Please call 402-441-6000 if seen. pic.twitter.com/S6cSLkZ3dS — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.