Nebraska softball team falls to Cowgirls, 7-4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (41-15) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (43-12) Saturday afternoon. The Cowgirls claimed a 7-4 victory over the Huskers.

Courtney Wallace (17-7) earned the loss. The senior pitched 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and five runs. Kaylin Kinney came in as relief, pitching 2.2 innings and giving up six hits.

Morgan Day (12-4) earned the complete game victory. Day held the Huskers to five hits and four runs.

On offense, Billie Andrews and Wallace led, each tallying two RBIs. Hayley Busby led the OSU offense, fishing 3-for-3 on the day with two RBIs.

The Cowgirls took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. A lead-off single to right field put a runner on first. It was followed by a double down the right field line, scoring one. OSU went ahead, 1-0, going into the top of the third inning.

After a scoreless third inning, the Big Red took the lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Abbie Squier drew a walk. A single to left field from Peyton Glatter put runners on first and second. Kinney was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Wallace hit a single up the middle, scoring Squier and Brooke Andrews, who was running for Glatter, to take a 2-1 lead.

Oklahoma State scored four in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead. With one out, a single to left field and a walk put runners on first and second. A fielder’s choice and an error scored one and advanced runners to second and third. It was followed with a two-run single to center field. With two outs, a double to left center scored the fourth run of the inning as the Cowgirls took a 5-2 lead.

The Cowgirls added one more in the bottom of the fifth. A single up the middle and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position. Another single and stolen base put runners on second and third. The third single of the inning, scored one. OSU extended its lead to 6-2 heading into the sixth inning.

OSU took a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, back-to-back doubles, scored one.

The Huskers cut the lead to three in the top of the seventh. With one out, Wallace doubled to right center. With two outs, a two-run homer from Billie Andrews made it 7-4, but OSU recorded a third out to secure the Cowgirl victory.

The Huskers return to action today at approximately 6 p.m. (CT). Nebraska will face the winner of the North Texas and Fordham game. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

