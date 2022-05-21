Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol, Attorney General warn parents of sextortion

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is warning parents of the dangers of online sextortion.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General’s Office, a scheme known as sextortion is making its rounds online.

Sextortion involves a blackmailer deceiving someone into sending them explicit photos and videos and using them against the victim, often requesting money or more images with the threat of sharing the images with others.

Increasingly sextortion has been seen in online apps, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and other messaging services. Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General’s Office say online sextortion is heavily targeted toward youth. Oftentimes the scheme sees a blackmailer pose as a peer or love interest to the victim.

In a common variation of sextortion, an adult poses as a young girl and contacts boys online. The blackmailer convinces the youth to send sexually explicit images of himself and then threatens to release the images and videos unless they are paid. They may even threaten the safety of the youth’s family.

RELATED: Omaha FBI alerts sextortion scheme targeting boys

According to Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General’s Office, conversations start out friendly with sextortion schemes. The perpetrator may offer appreciation, praise or a willingness to listen at any hour to the victim. The goal of the blackmailer is to establish a relationship with the victim.

Now, the Nebraska State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office say they are partnering to combat the issue. They encourage parents to keep an eye out for the signs of sextortion.

Common coercion tactics used by sextortion predators include:

  • Establishing a friendship/romantic relationship to develop a bond.
  • Offering something of value in exchange for sexually explicit content.
  • Reciprocation, i.e., “I’ll show you if you show me.”
  • Secretly recording sexually explicit videos of the child or the child’s family members.
  • Threatening to hurt or sexually assault the child or the child’s family members.
  • Threatening to post sexually explicit photos and/or conversations with the child online.

Sextortion can be reported to FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678.

