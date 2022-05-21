Paper Moon Pastries opens in Cortland

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - A retro-themed bakery opened this morning in a small town outside of Lincoln, where the community was eager to get in.

It is the grand opening of Paper Moon Pastries in Cortland, and when it opened at 7 a.m., there was a line outside the door.

Cortland is a few miles south of Lincoln, it’s a town of less than 600 people. There’s not many places to go or things to do, that’s why one woman decided to open a bakery, Paper Moon Pastries. It’s named after one of the owner’s favorite movies.

“There’s a diner scene in there that I really just love, so that’s where I took some of the aesthetic inspiration from,” said Lindsey Oelling, bakery owner.

The bakery serves homemade cinnamon rolls, kolaches, cookies and even gluten-free items. She’s been baking these threats for years.

“My grandma taught me how to make it when I was really little, and it was something that we did growing up with her, so that is the main dough throughout most of the recipes,” Oelling said.

The baking is a one-woman show. She makes everything from scratch, but she has her family’s support in other areas of the kitchen.

“My boyfriend is doing the dishes, my mom and dad are helping serve, my sister is running the cash register, my best friend is doing the coffee,” Oelling said.

The community has been just as supportive as her family, offering to build shelves, plant flowers and wash dishes. Even though she’s only lived in Cortland for six years, everyone came out to see the new bakery.

“Small communities can be so supportive, and especially when I found out that Cortland has like... the average age is 35 and I’m 31,” Oelling said. “So I’m like I don’t even know half the town, there’s no where to go to meet people, so I thought it would be kind of cool to have something here.”

For now the bakery is only open on Saturdays, but if things keep going like this, she’s hoping she can leave it open full time.

