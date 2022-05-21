Sunday Forecast: A Sunday morning “chill”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FROST and FREEZE conditions will threaten much of the state overnight Saturday night and into early Sunday morning...

An unseasonably cold air mass will settle over the region as high pressure clears our skies Saturday night...and this has led the National Weather Service offices across much of Nebraska to issue either FROST ADVISORIES or FREEZE WARNINGS as temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s-to-upper 30s in many locations. If you have already planted sensitive vegetation...prepare to protect them.

FROST/FREEZE Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

In the short term...the record-or-near record cold temperatures expected for parts of the state to begin the day on Sunday are the big weather story...but after we transition to a warmer Sunday afternoon with partly-to-mostly sunny skies...much of the region will be turning quite cool again as several weather systems make their way across 10-11 Country for Monday...Tuesday...and Wednesday. The rain chances associated with these weather systems will not only keep us quite cool for late-May...but we will also see some decent precipitation chances over that period as well. After a very cold start...highs on Sunday afternoon head back into the mid-to-upper 60s for most of us...with highs in the 50s and 60s then expected for Monday and Tuesday...with a smaller rain chance and slightly warmer readings then expected for Wednesday. Temperatures are then expected to warm quite nicely for the end of next week as high pressure brings in drier conditions...whether those drier conditions will linger into the Memorial Day weekend is still to be determined.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Monday Rain Chance (KOLN)

Tuesday Rain Chance (KOLN)

Wednesday Rain Chance (KOLN)

The 7-Day makes its case for a cool-and-damp start to next week...with the drier-and-warmer conditions arriving for Thursday...Friday...and Saturday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

