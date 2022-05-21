Advertisement

Waverly falls in Class B state title game; Elkhorn North wins title

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly baseball fell short of winning their first state title in program history on Friday night falling to Elkhorn North, 2-0.

Waverly appeared in their first state title game since 2019, the Vikings split the regular season against the Wolves. Waverly as the eight seed rolled through the Class B state tournament and beat Elkhorn North earlier in the tournament 9-3.

Elkhorn scored the first run of the game in the third and that’s all they would need to take their first state title in program history.

