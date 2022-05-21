Waverly falls in Class B state title game; Elkhorn North wins title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly baseball fell short of winning their first state title in program history on Friday night falling to Elkhorn North, 2-0.

Waverly appeared in their first state title game since 2019, the Vikings split the regular season against the Wolves. Waverly as the eight seed rolled through the Class B state tournament and beat Elkhorn North earlier in the tournament 9-3.

Elkhorn scored the first run of the game in the third and that’s all they would need to take their first state title in program history.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.